Kidnapped woman turns up at hospital in Burgos with padlocked chains still around her neck

By Chris King • Published: 29 Nov 2023 • 0:59

Policia Nacional vehicle. Credit: P P Photos/Shutterstock.com.

A man was arrested in the Burgos municipality of Miranda de Ebro after the National Police was alerted to a situation that had occurred at the Santiago Apóstol Hospital.

As reported by the force in a statement, a middle-aged woman arrived at the hospital tied up with a chain fixed with two padlocks from her hands to neck. She had also suffered injuries to her face.

In her initial statements to the police, the victim explained that on November 20, a man had offered to give her a lift in his vehicle from the hospital to the town centre, reported heraldo.es. She was at the medical facility caring for a friend.

After gaining her trust, the man offered the excuse of needing to collect some belongings from his home. He invited the woman to go with him, which she did.

Suddenly, he started to hit her in the face the woman said, at which time she lost consciousness. After coming around, the victim discovered that a rope had been put around her neck and the alleged attacker was attempting to asphyxiate her, whilst hitting her in the face again and shouting insults.

According to her statement, as soon as the aggressor left her left unattended, she grasped the opportunity to escape from the house through a window.

Once outside, she managed to make her way to the home of some relatives, who immediately took her to the Miranda de Ebro Hospital, from where they called the police.

She was interviewed by specialised officers from the Family and Women’s Unit of the Miranda National Police Station. This is a department responsible for investigating crimes related to the mistreatment of women and crimes of a sexual nature.

On the basis of her statements, police officers proceeded to identify the alleged perpetrator and alerted other police units with a view to arresting him.

What happened after he was arrested?

He was promptly detained and appeared at the Miranda Magistrate’s Court. The suspect was released with the obligation to appear when the court summons was received. Failure to show up would result in his being rearrested and taken into custody.

The man is currently being investigated on suspicion of illegal detention, although this classification may change as the investigation progresses, reported a police source.

According to information from the Press Office of the High Court of Justice of Castilla y León collected by Europa Press, in spite of what happened to her, the woman has not requested protection measures. The Public Prosecutor’s Office has also not requested provisional detention.

He already kidnapped a girl in December 2015

In 2015, the suspect reportedly spent six months in prison for kidnapping and sexually abusing a nine-year-old girl in the city of Burgos.

As confirmed to Diario de Burgos and EFE last Thursday 23 by the Subdelegation of the Government, he held the girl captive for an afternoon and a night in December 2015.