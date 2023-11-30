‘De la Tierra’ Flamenco Festival in Vélez-Málaga

By Chris King • Updated: 30 Nov 2023 • 16:15

Image of Alicia Ramírez, the Vélez-Málaga Councillor for Culture. Credit: velezmalaga.es

THE inaugural ‘De la Tierra’ Flamenco Festival will take place from 8 pm at the Teatro del Carmen in Vélez-Málaga on Saturday, December 9 from 8 pm.

As explained by Alicia Ramírez, the Councillor for Culture, in a town hall statement, entry will be free until the venue’s capacity is reached.

‘We are very pleased to announce this new ‘De la Tierra’ Flamenco Festival, were in each edition we will try to pay tribute and recognition to artists from the world of flamenco from our land’, she said.

Ramírez recalled: ‘It must be remembered that traditionally the Juan Breva Flamenco Festival was held in Vélez in the days before Christmas. In fact, it was one of the few flamenco festivals that took place in Spain in winter’.

‘However, since we successfully moved the Juan Breva festival to the summer, the Culture Department wanted to continue maintaining the tradition of a flamenco festival in winter and near to Christmas’, she continued.

‘We want to pay tribute to the singers and dancers of our land. We want to give flamenco the importance it deserves and at the same time pay tribute to the artists of our municipality. So, on December 9, we will have the first flamenco ‘De la Tierra’, at the Teatro del Carmen, and with free admission’, the councillor added.

Alicia Ramírez presented the poster for this first event, pointing out that: ‘Raimundo Navarro, a native of Vélez, will be singing, although he has been living in the Basque lands for years. Also Rosi Campos, one of the most solid voices we have in flamenco ‘from our land’, and one of the most interesting young dancers, Laura Guerra’.

She concluded: ‘On guitar, we will have Ángel Mata and J. Manuel Morote. It is going to be a great show and I am sure that flamenco lovers will enjoy this day, which will be the first of many’.