Saint Or Sinner? Henry Kissinger Dies Aged 100

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 11:10

Henry Kissinger, pictured in 2016. Credit: LBJ Library-Public Domain/Creative Commons

Yesterday, Henry Kissinger died at 100 years old, he leaves behind a mixed legacy of ‘peacemaker’ for some and ‘war criminal’ for others.

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate and influential diplomat passed away at 100 on Wednesday, November 29, at his Connecticut home, writes El Mundo. His death marks the end of an era in American foreign policy, that still divides opinions to this day.

How Will History Remember Kissinger?

Born Heinz Alfred Kissinger on May 27, 1923, in Furth, Germany, he moved to the United States in 1938. After becoming a naturalised citizen in 1943, Kissinger served in the Army during World War II.

He then attended Harvard University, where he earned a master’s degree and a doctorate. Kissinger’s career in diplomacy began under President Richard Nixon, serving as Secretary of State and National Security Advisor.

Kissinger’s Tenure And Influence

Kissinger was a pivotal figure in the 1970s, contributing to China’s diplomatic opening and arms control talks with the Soviet Union.

He also played a key role in fostering improved relations between Israel and its Arab neighbours, as well as in the Paris Peace Accords with North Vietnam.

Despite these achievements, his support for anti-communist regimes, especially in Latin America, led to accusations of war crimes.

Controversial Peace Prize

Kissinger’s 1973 Nobel Peace Prize, shared with Le Duc Tho of North Vietnam, sparked controversy and led to resignations from the Nobel committee. Critics argue that the peace deal could have been concluded much earlier, something that would have saved countless lives.

His character, described by President Gerald Ford as irritable and self-assured, often drew criticism. Ford remarked, ‘In his opinion, Henry never made a mistake.’ And added ‘He had the thinnest skin of any public figure I’ve ever known.’

Post-Government Life

After his government service, Kissinger established a consulting firm in New York and remained active in international affairs. His appointment by President George W. Bush to lead an investigative committee after the September 11 attacks was short-lived due to conflict of interest concerns.

Despite officially leaving politics 46 years ago, he was still an influential figure, not long after turning 100-years-old this year, he travelled to China to meet President Xi Jinping.

He leaves behind a legacy of diplomatic achievements, controversy, and a lasting impact on global politics.