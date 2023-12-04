Did she or didn’t she? The Queen of Spain’s affair.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 04 Dec 2023 • 23:49

Is it true? Queen Letizia Credit: Getty

SPAIN has been rocked by scandal, as Queen Letizia’s former brother-in-law, Jaime Del Burgo, has alleged that she has been unfaithful to King Felipe.

In shocking soap opera style, the accuser claims that the affair was in fact with himself, and he was also married and then divorced to the Queen’s sister, Telma, amid all of this.

Queen Letizia of Spain married King Felipe VI of Spain in 2004, during which time Del Burgo has claimed that he was having a secret relationship with her. As ‘proof’ of this, on December 3 at 8.29am, he shared a never before seen image of Letizia, on social media platform X, which shows her taking a selfie in a mirror and wearing a black pashmina, which he claims belonged to him. In the post, he included the message, “Love. I wear your pashmina. It’s like feeling you by my side. It takes care of me. It protects me. I count the hours until we see each other again. Love you. Get out of here. Yours.” The message is seemingly written by Queen Letizia and addressed to Del Burgo. However, many users questioned the validity of these claims – given there is no evidence to indicate that Letizia sent him the photo or accompanying message, and the post has since been deleted from his profile.

His claims still stand though, as they come hot on the heels of the publication of a tell-all book, Letizia y Yo (Letizia and I) by renowned Spanish journalist Jaime Peñafiel. In this book, Del Burgo claims that Letizia told him that she loved him at the royal palace, La Zarzuela, and that Spain’s secret police kept him under surveillance for five years. Although heavy on hints, the book does not explicitly say about any affair that took place after she married Felipe, but Del Burgo has since dispelled any doubts about this claim, as he made it clear on now deleted X posts that the Queen was in fact unfaithful to her husband the King, with him, even claiming on one of them that they had discussed having children.

Standing strong, and refusing to be rocked, the royal couple attended the Annual Meeting of the Cervantes Institute in Madrid on December 4, and were photographed together in seemingly good spirits, but also in deep conversation at times.

A spokesperson for the Spanish Royal Family has stated to various outlets that they “have no comment to make about this.”