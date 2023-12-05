Compassionate Psychiatry for a Healthier Mind

By Guest Writer •
Dr. Cristóbal López Martín awaits your call
Expert Care in Mental Health with a Personal Touch in the vibrant heart of Marbella.
Dr. Cristóbal López Martín offers a unique sanctuary for mental health care. His practice, a blend of professional expertise and personal care, specialises in various mental health disorders. It stands as a symbol of hope and professional psychiatric care for those in need.
Dr. López’s practice prioritises a safe, confidential, and supportive environment, allowing patients to discuss their mental health concerns without fear of stigma.
The scope of services encompasses a broad spectrum of mental health disorders, including Alzheimer’s, personality disorders, schizophrenia, eating disorders, PTSD, obsessive disorders, depression, anxiety, addictions, insomnia, and ADHD.
The distinctive feature of Dr. López’s approach lies in his extensive training and experience. He earned his degree in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Malaga and specialized in Psychiatry at the prestigious Carlos Haya Regional Hospital. This background enables him to offer individualized treatments, considering each patient’s unique psychological needs.
Understanding the importance of accessible mental health services, the practice provides an initial 75-minute consultation for €100, followed by 60-minute sessions at €90. These affordable rates make quality psychiatric care more accessible to a wider community.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, Dr. López can be contacted at 951 506 193 or 672 472 847, with WhatsApp service available for convenience. The practice welcomes patients from Monday to Friday, 10am to 6pm and on Saturdays from 11am to 2pm
Address: C. María Auxiliadora, 1o 1 -1A, 29602 Marbella, Málaga
Phone: 951 506 193 / 672 472 847
Email: drcristoballopezmartin@gmail.com
Website: www.psiquiatramarbella.com
Social Media: Dr. Cristóbal López Martín’s Facebook Page
Dr. Cristóbal López Martín’s practice is not just a medical office; it’s a place where healing and hope intertwine. His commitment to his patients’ well-being transforms his service into a pivotal resource for those seeking mental health support in Marbella.
