New DGT Rules Target Spain’s Scooter Users

By John Ensor • Published: 05 Dec 2023 • 12:56

Police office checking electric scooters. Credit: No-Mad/Shutterstock.com

With urban mobility constantly evolving, Spain’s Directorate-General for Traffic (DGT) is setting new standards for electric scooters, reshaping city streets and the way people travel.

On January 22, 2024, the DGT will implement stringent new regulations for electric scooters, an increasingly popular mode of transport, particularly among young people, writes OK Diario.

These changes come as a response to the increasing use of scooters in Spanish cities and the need for safer, more organized urban transport.

Speed And Display Requirements

Electric scooters will be limited to a maximum speed limit of 25 km/h. Additionally, scooters must feature a display showing the current speed and battery level. They will also incorporate anti-tampering systems for power and speed control.

Enhanced Braking And Stability

Scooters must have independent braking systems, and those with more than two wheels need a parking brake. To prevent accidents caused by falling scooters, those with less than three wheels will require a lateral stand for parking stability.

Visibility And Safety Features

Visibility is paramount for scooter safety. Scooters will need to have front white reflectors, side white or yellow reflectors, and rear red reflectors.

Brake lights should be distinct or combined with the rear light. For scooters used in goods transport or services, additional yellow side reflectors and red rear reflectors are mandatory.

Acoustic Warnings And Wheel Specifications

All scooters must come equipped with an acoustic warning device. Those used for transporting goods or services will also need a reversing warning device.

The wheels must have a minimum diameter of 203.2 mm and a textured surface for better grip, banning the use of smooth tires.

Secure Folding And Identification

A double security system is required for scooters to ensure they remain securely folded during storage. Each scooter must bear a unique factory marking with details like maximum speed, serial number, year of manufacture, model, and brand. Moreover, a space for an identification or registration label is mandatory on the back of the scooter.

These comprehensive measures by the DGT not only aim to regulate the use of electric scooters but also to enhance road safety and order in urban areas. As we approach 2024, these changes signal a significant shift in how electric scooters will be integrated into city life.