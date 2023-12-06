Unveiling the Thrilling Cuesta del Cielo Trail

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 06 Dec 2023 • 19:44

Where Heaven Meets Earth Image: esnerja.com

THE recently endorsed Cuesta del Cielo Trail, acknowledged by both the Andalucian Board and the Andalucian Mountaineering Federation, leads adventurers to the awe-inspiring Pico del Cielo (Peak of the Sky), standing tall at 1,508 metres above sea level and a mere six kilometres from the coastline.

Trail Endorsement and Recognition

This challenging ascent from the picturesque coastal town of Nerja unfolds a journey through varying landscapes, culminating in a reward of unparalleled panoramic views spanning the Axarquía region and the sea, offering glimpses across the European and African shores.

The trail’s recent designation as a Sports Trail was a culmination of efforts by the Nerja Town Council, marking its completion with the installation of new markers and signals by TrakRoot SCA. Reflective rings adorn the path, particularly accentuated in higher sections, while additional rock-affixed signage enhances visibility at night and warns of potential hazards like fog and cliffs.

Reaching the summit of Pico del Cielo is a triumph, offering an unparalleled spectacle of landscapes and vistas that capture the essence of natural beauty and geographical diversity.

