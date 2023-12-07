Costa Animal Society Protect Cat Colonies

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 07 Dec 2023 • 11:40

Image; Shutterstock/Natalia de la Rubia

IN a significant stride towards safeguarding Nerja’s cat colonies, a pivotal meeting was held between the Costa Animal Society and the Nerja Town Hall. The discussions revolved around ensuring the protection and securing the future of these beloved feline communities within the town.

Securing Nerja’s Feline Communities: New Laws and Collaborative Efforts

The backdrop to this meeting was the enactment of new animal laws, effective since September 2023, which designate street cats under the protection of town halls. Crucially, these laws prohibit the removal of existing cat colonies from their habitats.

Despite the upcoming year’s budgetary constraints that don’t include provisions for feline welfare, the meeting marks a promising initiation. Representatives duly acknowledged the concerns and requirements presented. Volunteers nurturing these colonies will soon receive official badges from the town hall. Additionally, a specialised police force, well-versed in animal rights, will provide support, promptly reporting any hostility towards volunteers or destruction of feeding stations. This development heralds a brighter future for Nerja‘s controlled cat colonies, fostering hope and progression within the community.

