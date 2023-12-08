Spain’s Best Burgers Conquer the World

By John Ensor • Updated: 08 Dec 2023 • 18:31

One of Hundred Burgers many offerings. Credit: Hundred Burgers.com

Have you ever wondered what makes a burger stand out from the rest? Burgerdudes, a respected website with a passion for hamburgers have provided some insights.

Since 2014, their team has reviewed over 700 burgers across 60 countries, leading to a definitive ranking of the world’s top 25 burgers. Among these culinary gems, three are proudly Spanish, writes La Informacion.

Burger Excellence In Spain

The best burger ranking celebrates not just any burger, but those that offer a unique taste experience. Whether it’s the quality of the meat, the freshness of the bread, or the innovative combination of ingredients, these burgers are in a league of their own.

Leading the list is Pizza Loves Emily in New York, famed for its Emmy Double Stack Burger. This exceptional burger features two dry-aged patties, cheese, fried onions, pickles, and Emmy sauce, all on a pretzel bun.

Valencia: The Second-Best Burger In The World

According to Burgerdudes, burger aficionados can indulge in the second-best burger in the world, right here in Spain.

Alex Gonzalez and Ezequiel Maldjian founded Hundred Burgers in Valencia in 2020, after globetrotting to perfect their burger recipe. They focus on artisanal practices, like daily grinding of Galician blonde beef and baking fresh brioche bread.

Their outlets in Valencia and Madrid are a testament to their commitment to additive-free, quality burgers. The ‘Singular’, priced at €11.50, is their award-winning masterpiece.

It boasts beef dry-aged for 60 to 90 days, cheddar, bacon, caramelized onion, homemade BBQ sauce, and camembert cream.

According to Burgerdudes’ review: Hundred Burgers has left us speechless and they serve the best burgers we have eaten in Europe. They are only worth the flight to Spain.’

Other Notable Mentions

The list’s 14th spot is occupied by another Spanish marvel from Soul Coffee Beer in Paiporta, near Valencia. This family-run establishment offers a unique blend of hamburger, street food, and beer recipes, influenced by their time in Germany.

In conclusion, Spain’s culinary scene is making waves in the global burger arena, with Burgerdudes’ endorsement as a testament to the quality and creativity found in these Spanish eateries.