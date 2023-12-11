50% increase in visits

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 14:21

New tourist office photo: Fuengirola Town Hall

THE opening of the new Municipal Tourist Office in Fuengirola has meant an increase of more than 50% in visits to these facilities compared to those recorded the previous year.

“Visits to our Tourist Office are a good thermometer of the state of tourism in our city. In 2022 we recorded a total of 32,693 visits and this year, although we still have the whole month of December to count, we have had a total of 48,398 visits, 50% more visits this year than last year. This figure shows how successful the change of location of the Tourist Office has been”, said Councillor for Tourism, José Luis Ponce.

In addition, Ponce also mentioned that, “every month this year the hotel occupancy figures have been higher than the corresponding month last year, and the average spending of the tourists who visit us has also increased, which is very important, because it is good to increase the number of visitors, but above all if this increase is also accompanied by a higher spending by the tourists“.