Guardia Civil’s 2024 Solidarity Calendar: A Beacon of Hope

By John Ensor • Published: 11 Dec 2023 • 18:09

Launch of the Guardia Civil Calendar. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

TODAY The Spanish Ministry of the Interior released a charity calendar, with the proceeds going to those affected by leukodystrophies.

On Monday, December 11, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, the Spanish Minister of the Interior unveiled the Guardia Civil’s 2024 Solidarity Calendar, dedicated to supporting individuals with leukodystrophies.

The initiative is a collaboration with ELA Spain, a charity focused on raising awareness and funds for these rare diseases.

Unity For A Worthy Cause

The presentation took place at the Infanta Maria College Residence Teresa in Madrid, marking a significant moment of solidarity. Grande-Marlaska was joined by Leonardo Marcos, the Director-General of the Guardia Civil, emphasising the collective effort in this campaign.

The proceeds from the calendar, on sale from Monday, December 11 and priced at €5 will directly benefit ELA Spain, aiding their ongoing research and support programs for those affected by leukodystrophies.

The Fight Against Leukodystrophies

Leukodystrophy is a rare disease, affecting around 4,000 people in Spain, and involves the degeneration of the brain’s white matter.

Grande-Marlaska highlighted the importance of ELA Spain’s work, stating, ‘You are a magnificent example of the power and drive of what we call “civil society”, which in the case of the Spanish society makes us all feel very proud of our country.’ Marcos also expressed pride in the Guardia Civil’s continued commitment to this cause.

The Role Of The Community

This calendar represents more than just a fundraising tool, it is also a symbol of unity and compassion. Members of the Guardia Civil from various units, including Citizen Security, the Rapid Action Unit (UEI), and the Music Unit, worked alongside people affected by leukodystrophies to create this meaningful product.

This collaboration underscores the broader societal effort to support and recognize those living with rare diseases.

The tradition of the Guardia Civil’s solidarity calendars, now in its ninth year, has previously supported causes like the Down Madrid foundation and the Debra-Piel de Mariposa association.

Each year, sales have consistently surpassed 20,000 copies, demonstrating the enduring commitment of the Guardia Civil and the broader community to such essential causes.