Zara accused of insulting Gaza dead

By John Smith •
Updated: 11 Dec 2023 • 18:17
Critics compared Zara photos to death in Gaza
Credit: Alan Bosniac Facebook
A new campaign from one of the world’s largest fashion outlets has suddenly blown up in its face.
Basically, critics which include a number of Zara’s customers say that the images taken to promote their 2024 Atelier range appear to be inspired by the fighting between Israel and Hamas.
Many of the images are quite innocuous and seem to show works of art such a sculptures being wrapped for transportation but there are others that can definitely be misconstrued.
One shows a model with what is clearly a human shaped figure wrapped in white cloth carried over her shoulder and is immediately reminiscent of the bodies of children and adults wrapped similarly and seen so often at burials in Gaza.
Other images show what could be mistaken as the aftermath of a bomb with what appears to be rubble around a wrapped mannequin.
It now appears that some of the images that have offended the most have been removed from the Zara X (formerly Twitter) account as well as Facebook but this hasn’t really calmed the critics down with such comments appearing on Zara sights saying;
“Total eclipse of a mind! The collapse of civilization! The rule of law has become a dead letter! Mocking genocide and killing anyone can only be a serious psychiatric illness! We have to react for the sake of our children! I will enjoy watching you fail! Boycott!!!”
“This isn’t a coincidence . Even the index finger on the statue is pointing upwards, as if it were making shahada” (note an Islamic oath and creed, and one of the Five Pillars of Islam)
“We can live without Zara, but Zara can’t live without us. Will have chance now to respect life and those who give you life. Now will learn to know that cant joke and disrespect killing of children, mothers, and all civilians. You are bottom of the ground.”
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.