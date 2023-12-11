Zara accused of insulting Gaza dead

UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
By John Smith • Updated: 11 Dec 2023 • 18:17

Critics compared Zara photos to death in Gaza Credit: Alan Bosniac Facebook

A new campaign from one of the world’s largest fashion outlets has suddenly blown up in its face.

Images considered insulting

Basically, critics which include a number of Zara’s customers say that the images taken to promote their 2024 Atelier range appear to be inspired by the fighting between Israel and Hamas.

Many of the images are quite innocuous and seem to show works of art such a sculptures being wrapped for transportation but there are others that can definitely be misconstrued.

One shows a model with what is clearly a human shaped figure wrapped in white cloth carried over her shoulder and  is immediately reminiscent of the bodies of children and adults wrapped similarly and seen so often at burials in Gaza.

Other images show what could be mistaken as the aftermath of a bomb with what appears to be rubble around a wrapped mannequin.

One of the Zara photographs criticised by critics
Credit: Zara Facebook

It now appears that some of the images that have offended the most have been removed from the Zara X (formerly Twitter) account as well as Facebook but this hasn’t really calmed the critics down with such comments appearing on Zara sights saying;

Three of thousands of comments

“Total eclipse of a mind! The collapse of civilization! The rule of law has become a dead letter! Mocking genocide and killing anyone can only be a serious psychiatric illness! We have to react for the sake of our children! I will enjoy watching you fail! Boycott!!!”

“This isn’t a coincidence . Even the index finger on the statue is pointing upwards, as if it were making shahada” (note an Islamic oath and creed, and one of the Five Pillars of Islam)

“We can live without Zara, but Zara can’t live without us. Will have chance now to respect life and those who give you life. Now will learn to know that cant joke and disrespect killing of children, mothers, and all civilians. You are bottom of the ground.”

