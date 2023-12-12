A Festive Affair in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 19:10
Christmas Magic at Balcón de Europa
Image: Nerja Town Hall
NERJA embraced the festive spirit as it lit up the Christmas lights at the Balcón de Europa and unveiled a spectacular 30-metre-tall Christmas tree. The atmosphere was vibrant, with a large crowd in attendance, serenaded by traditional carols performed by the Frigiliana Pastoral group.
The towering Christmas tree has become a major attraction for locals and tourists alike, and many captured the moment through their mobile phones to cherish the festive spectacle. Apart from the grand Christmas tree, eight ‘almond tree’ structures were set up on the Balcón de Europa, along with beautifully crafted lamp-shaped illuminations adorning its central area. The festive lighting will gradually extend to other areas of Nerja and Maro, adding a touch of holiday cheer throughout the town.
The Nerja Town Council also announced a Christmas school during the Christmas holidays. Aiming to assist working parents or legal guardians who struggle to balance professional commitments with their children’s school holidays.
Scheduled from December 26 to 29, 2023, and January 2 to 5, 2024, the Christmas School for Equality welcomes children aged 3 to 16 from the municipality to enjoy various activities at San Miguel School. Registration is required, for more information, contact 952 54 84 52 / 664 17 45 8 or email: cim@nerja.es.
For more Axarquía news click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.