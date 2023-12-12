A Festive Affair in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 19:10

Christmas Magic at Balcón de Europa Image: Nerja Town Hall

NERJA embraced the festive spirit as it lit up the Christmas lights at the Balcón de Europa and unveiled a spectacular 30-metre-tall Christmas tree. The atmosphere was vibrant, with a large crowd in attendance, serenaded by traditional carols performed by the Frigiliana Pastoral group.

Balcón de Europa Shines Bright

The towering Christmas tree has become a major attraction for locals and tourists alike, and many captured the moment through their mobile phones to cherish the festive spectacle. Apart from the grand Christmas tree, eight ‘almond tree’ structures were set up on the Balcón de Europa, along with beautifully crafted lamp-shaped illuminations adorning its central area. The festive lighting will gradually extend to other areas of Nerja and Maro, adding a touch of holiday cheer throughout the town.

Christmas School for the Little Ones

The Nerja Town Council also announced a Christmas school during the Christmas holidays. Aiming to assist working parents or legal guardians who struggle to balance professional commitments with their children’s school holidays.

Scheduled from December 26 to 29, 2023, and January 2 to 5, 2024, the Christmas School for Equality welcomes children aged 3 to 16 from the municipality to enjoy various activities at San Miguel School. Registration is required, for more information, contact 952 54 84 52 / 664 17 45 8 or email: cim@nerja.es.

