Spanish Medicine Shortage: How serious Is It?

By John Ensor • Published: 12 Dec 2023 • 14:58

Image of various capsules. Credit: IB Photography/Shutterstock.com

Could Spain’s healthcare be at risk due to a medicine shortage? Recent reports highlight a significant problem in Spanish pharmacies, affecting patient care.

A recent report from the Spanish Medicines Agency (AEMPS) revealed that a staggering 887 medications are currently unavailable, according to Telecinco.

Pepa Carreño, a representative of the Popular Party (PP) in the Regional Assembly, has raised serious concerns over this issue. The PP has urged the government to ensure patient access to essential medicines.

Medications Without Alternatives

Among the list of 887 insufficient drugs, seven have no available substitutes. These include ‘Nitoman 25 mg Tablets’, ‘Jorveza 1 mg Orodipersable Tablet’, and ‘Iluvien 190 Micrograms Intravitreal Implant in Applicator’.

Others facing a similar fate are ‘Tediprima 160 mg Hard Capsules’, ‘Dogmatil 50 mg/ml Injectable Solution’, ‘Lioresal 0.5 mg/ml Solution for Infusion’, and ‘Largactil 40mg/ml Oral Drops in Solution’.

Impact On Patients And Healthcare

The shortage extends to other medications like Amoxicillin Sandoz 750 gr and Voltaren, although they have possible alternatives.

Carreño emphasized, ‘In these situations, the patient must return to his doctor, who must look for a new treatment.’

This often leads to prescribing drugs not initially intended for specific conditions or importing medications not available in Spain, causing delays and extra burdens on healthcare services.

A Multifaceted Problem

Carreño stresses that ‘the reasons for the lack of these 887 medications are multifactorial, since around 80 per cent of the active ingredients of drugs used in Europe and the United States are produced in India and China.’ She added that, ‘the war in Ukraine has also brought problems in supply.’

Moreover, Carreño pointed out, ‘the price set by the Government of Spain for medicines has a notable influence.’ The PP suggests that increased investment in pharmaceuticals could improve the situation, enhancing patient well-being and potentially reducing other health costs.