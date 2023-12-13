By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 12:50
Christmas concert
Photo: Facebook / Estepona Municipal Band
THE Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona will host the 22nd Christmas Proclamation and the Christmas Concert of the Estepona Municipal Band on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm with free admission.
The concert, ‘Poetry and Music at Christmas’, by the Municipal Band, with the collaboration of the Magnum Mysterium Choir of Estepona and the Choir of the CEIP Sierra Bermeja is under the baton of its principal conductor and artistic director, José Antonio López Camacho, the musical programme will begin with a performance of ‘Christmas Fantasia’ by Satosi Yagisawa.
The full programme is as follows:
Concert ‘Poetry and Music at Christmas’.
Estepona Municipal Band
José Antonio López Camacho, conductor
Satoshi Yagisawa
Christmas Fantasy
Llano – inst. Miguel Ángel Aguilar López
Good Night
Spanish Christmas Fantasy
John Williams | arr. Paul Lavender
A Home Alone Christmas
Magnum Mysterium Choir of Estepona
Choir of CEIP Sierra Bermeja
arr. Roger Emerson and Paul Lavender
Holiday Favorites
Christmas potpourri for symphonic band and choir
Manolo Escobar , arr. and inst. José A. Cervantes López
Great Charity
Christmas carol
Irving Berlin | arr. Nahohiro Iwai
White Christmas
