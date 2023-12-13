Trending:

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 13 Dec 2023 • 12:50

Christmas concert Photo: Facebook / Estepona Municipal Band

THE Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona will host the 22nd Christmas Proclamation and the Christmas Concert of the Estepona Municipal Band on Saturday, December 16 at 8pm with free admission.

The concert, ‘Poetry and Music at Christmas’, by the Municipal Band, with the collaboration of the Magnum Mysterium Choir of Estepona and the Choir of the CEIP Sierra Bermeja is under the baton of its principal conductor and artistic director, José Antonio López Camacho, the musical programme will begin with a performance of ‘Christmas Fantasia’ by Satosi Yagisawa.

The full programme is as follows:

Concert ‘Poetry and Music at Christmas’.

Estepona Municipal Band

José Antonio López Camacho, conductor

Satoshi Yagisawa

Christmas Fantasy

Llano – inst. Miguel Ángel Aguilar López

Good Night

Spanish Christmas Fantasy

John Williams | arr. Paul Lavender

A Home Alone Christmas

Magnum Mysterium Choir of Estepona

Choir of CEIP Sierra Bermeja

Estepona Municipal Band

José Antonio López Camacho, conductor

arr. Roger Emerson and Paul Lavender

Holiday Favorites

Christmas potpourri for symphonic band and choir

Manolo Escobar , arr. and inst. José A. Cervantes López

Great Charity

Christmas carol

Irving Berlin | arr. Nahohiro Iwai

White Christmas

Written by

Kevin Fraser Park

Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.

