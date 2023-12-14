Airline Faces Christmas And New Year Strikes

By John Ensor •
Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 11:06
Image of Iberia aircraft.
Credit: EQRoy/Shutterstock.com
Could airline passengers face disruptions this holiday season? Spanish unions UGT and CCOO have declared an eight-day strike at Iberia over the Christmas period.
On December 29, 30, and 31, as well as January 1, 4, 5, 6, and 7, Iberia employees will strike due to the company’s refusal to establish auto-handling services.
These dates were confirmed after several meetings with Iberia and its parent company IAG, which also includes British Airways, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Level, writes La Informacion.
The unions demand the creation of an auto-handling system to service IAG’s group airlines. They claim these requests have been repeatedly ignored, leading to the strike’s announcement.
Iberia have expressed ‘enormous disappointment’, and labelled the strike ‘irresponsible’. The company asserts it has continually engaged with union representatives since the Aena handling tender result on September 26.
Iberia warns that the strike will significantly disrupt holiday travel, and impact family reunions and vacation plans. It views the strike as harmful and unnecessary, particularly during this peak travel season.
Following Aena’s tender decision, Iberia lost its license to provide third-party services at several key airports, including Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Malaga, Alicante, Gran Canaria, Tenerife South, Ibiza and Bilbao.
However, it did retain its license for Madrid. Iberia has since pursued legal action to overturn the tender result and has been in talks with unions to mitigate the impact on its workforce.
The airline reassures its workforce that their rights will remain intact under the V Convention of the ground handling sector. Yet, it argues that implementing auto-handling would damage IAG’s competitiveness and lead to a financial downturn.
The company further explained that auto-handling is not viable, as it would disproportionately retain higher-paid, senior staff, widening the competitive gap with other operators.
Iberia clarifies it has never engaged in auto-handling at these airports, preferring to outsource these services. The strike, therefore, raises significant concerns about future operations and the airline’s competitive standing in the industry.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from Doncaster, Yorkshire, John now lives in Galicia, Northern Spain with his wife Nina.
He is passionate about news, music, cycling and animals.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.