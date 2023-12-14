Christmas: Happy or Stressful?

By John Ensor • Updated: 14 Dec 2023 • 12:11

Image of an unhappy man at Christmas. Credit: carballo/Shuttersock.com

Is December a month of joy or a source of stress? As the countdown to Christmas begins, many feel the pressure to conform to society’s expectations of happiness and celebration.

The holiday season, particularly Christmas often brings a mix of emotions. While it’s a time of joy and celebration for many, it can also bring feelings of sadness, anxiety, stress, and isolation for others, writes 20 Minutos.

The loss of a loved one, a recent breakup, or dealing with illness can make Christmas celebrations daunting.

Coping With Holiday Blues

In the northern hemisphere, Christmas occurs during winter, characterized by shorter days and oftentimes adverse weather conditions.

There’s also substantial evidence suggesting that reduced sunlight negatively affects our mood, known as Seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

It’s also essential to realign our expectations during this period. Demystifying Christmas and viewing it as just another part of the year can be a healthier approach.

There’s no one-size-fits-all way to experience the holidays. It’s about finding what suits you, whether it’s maintaining daily routines or adapting traditions to suit your current situation.

If obligations are unavoidable, the advice is to focus on their positive aspects and tailor them to your comfort levels.

Year-End Reflections And Pressures

December also marks the end of the year, prompting us to reflect and assess our achievements. For those who haven’t met their goals, this can lead to feelings of failure, guilt, and frustration.

However, it’s crucial to remember that life is not confined to yearly cycles. Personal growth and experiences don’t always align with the calendar year. This period should not be about self-criticism but about self-compassion and gratitude.

Psychologist Nicolas Fernandez emphasises this on social media: ‘The end of the year is approaching and I don’t know if they told you, but it doesn’t matter if you didn’t meet those goals you set, or if you don’t have big projects for next year, or if things didn’t turn out the way you wanted. You’re here and that’s a lot.’

Embracing Self-Compassion

The holiday season should be a time for kindness towards oneself, embracing empathy and gratitude.

It’s about recognising our resilience and the journey we’ve made throughout the year, regardless of the outcomes.

Christmas can be both a happy and stressful time, depending on individual experiences and expectations. Focus on appreciating what you have, rather than dwelling on what is missing.