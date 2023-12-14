Queens of the Stone Age at Fuengirola

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 14 Dec 2023 • 17:42

Queens of the Stone Age Photo: Wikimedia CC / Markus Maier

Queens of the Stone Age will play Marenostrum Fuengirola on June 23 next year as part of their international tour.

The legendary American rock band will be at the Fuengirola venue with a “historic” show celebrating the band’s 25th anniversary. Tickets went on sale on December 14 on the website https://marenostrumfuengirola.com.

“It will be a unique opportunity to enjoy Queens of the Stone Age’s international tour with their unmistakable sound on the impressive Unicaja Banco stage. The group led by Josh Hommes will land in Fuengirola. Moreover, they will not be alone. An opening band will accompany them as part of the big surprise, which will be unveiled soon”, said the Councillor for Culture, Rodrigo Romero.

In 2023, the North American band returned with ‘In Times New Roman’, their new album after Villains (2017). This latest album, their 8th studio album, has coincided with the celebration of their 25th anniversary, an anniversary they will continue to celebrate during 2024.

Queens of the Stone Age is an American rock band from Palm Desert, California. It was formed in 1997 by Josh Homme, two years after the breakup of his previous band Kyuss. With the participation of his former bandmates Nick Oliveri and Alfredo Hernandez, this band has been nominated for 4 Grammy Awards for their songs “No One Knows”, “Go With the Flow”, “Little Sister” and “Sick, Sick, Sick”.