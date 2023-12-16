Man Caught Smuggling Live Elvers Worth €200,000

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 18:32

Authorities seize 170 kilos of live elvers. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

Wildlife trafficking is an ongoing problem in Spain and throughout Europe. In a recent crackdown, authorities in Guadalajara have made a significant arrest and seized 170 kilos of live elvers.

On a routine inspection, Guardia Civil officers apprehended an individual on Tuesday, December 12, near Cifuentes, Guadalajara. During a Citizen Security patrol, officers identified a rental van which was parked at a service station.

Upon questioning the driver of the vehicle appeared nervous. The officer’s suspicions were well-founded as the van, which seemingly carried clothing, hid a more sinister cargo.

Elver Smuggling Exposed

In what appeared to be an ordinary vehicle, the Guardia Civil discovered several cork coolers nestled among boxes of clothes. These coolers contained a staggering 170 kilos of live elvers, an endangered species. The estimated market value of this illegal haul approaches €200,000. The driver was unable to prove the legal origin of the goods.

Efforts To Combat Illegal Trade

This led to the driver’s arrest on charges of illegal trafficking and trade in protected wildlife species, as well as smuggling offences. The Guardia Civil’s swift action resulted in the elvers being transferred to a fish farm, ensuring their survival and eventual return back into the wild.

International Implications And Enforcement

European eel populations have plummeted, as a result of poaching in Spain and illegal trafficking through ports and airports. The species nearly reached extinction in 2009, and was included in the CITES Convention, their protection is paramount.

Despite stringent regulations, including the EU’s ‘zero quota’ banning exports and imports with non-EU countries, illicit trafficking persists. Criminal groups often export these eels to Asian markets, where they are fattened and returned to Europe as smoked eel, fetching over €1,000 per kilo.