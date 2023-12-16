Spain’s Imperial Eagle Soars Back From Brink Of Extinction

By John Ensor • Published: 16 Dec 2023 • 15:03

Young Spanish imperial Eagle. Credit: Jesus Giraldo Gutierrez/shutterstock.com

ONE of Spain’s most iconic birds, the Iberian Imperial Eagle, once teetering on the brink of extinction, has made a remarkable comeback.

In 2022, this majestic bird, unique to the Iberian Peninsula, reached a milestone. Thanks to dedicated conservation efforts, its population grew by about 30 per cent since 2019, with 130 pairs now thriving, as reported by the Junta de Castilla y Leon, according to El Español.

Conservation Efforts Reap Rewards

The resurgence for the Iberian Imperial Eagle began with the implementation of its Recovery Plan in 2003. From a precarious count of 16 pairs between 1997 and 1999, the eagle population has steadily increased, surpassing 100 pairs by 2019.

This growth is directly attributed to conservation actions. Measures such as modifying power lines and promoting sustainable forestry have played a pivotal role in this growth.

Challenges And Characteristics

Despite this success, the species still faces significant threats. Between 2000 and 2022, 197 incidents were recorded, with electrocution in power lines being the main cause of death, accounting for 55.4 per cent of known accidents.

The bird’s predominantly dark brown plumage, with distinctive white feathers on the upper wings, is a sight to behold. Juveniles display a mix of brown and reddish tones, which change to straw yellow in their second year and gradually darken to adult colouration by the time they reach five.

Habitat And Behaviour

Their habitats are as varied as their plumage, spanning from mountainous pine forests to coastal marshlands. Preferring territories with abundant rabbits, their main food source, these eagles have adapted to various landscapes.

They do not migrate, defending a hunting and breeding territory of about 2,000 hectares. The Iberian Imperial Eagle exhibits monogamous behaviour and nests in trees like cork oaks and pines during its breeding season from March to July.

The Iberian Imperial Eagle‘s journey from the brink of extinction to a growing, thriving population highlights the impact of concerted conservation efforts. However, his majestic bird, a symbol of Spain’s natural heritage, will continue to require close attention and care to ensure its future prosperity.