Aena cuts information service at Malaga airport and fires 6 ‘green jackets’

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 15:33

Malaga airport information Photo: Shutterstock / Tupungato

Malaga – Costa del Sol airport has broken records this year in number of air operations and passengers, almost 21 million, exceeding the pre-pandemic figures. Despite this, airport operating company Aena has decided to cut services, reducing the public information posts from 4 to 1, which has meant the dismissal of 6workers, known as ‘green jackets’.

2 weeks ago, the new tender for running the airport came into force, which modifies the working conditions of the staff and, “has led to a reduction in the number of hours of service provided to the public. In exchange, small intercoms have been distributed which are connected to the only user service post and from there, a single worker has to attend to users by telephone”, according to the CCOO union delegate at Malaga airport, Plácido Olalla.

This situation, “harms both travellers and the image of the airport and Malaga. This is a service that covers daily operational needs such as interpreting in other languages, assistance to school tour guides, as well as the various forms of assistance the general public may require including medical service, or accompanying passengers who are going to miss their plane “, the union official said.

In view of this situation, the CCOO trade union representative in the information and customer service department at Malaga Airport, Plácido Olalla González, has denounced these redundancies and stated that “this situation will damage both the millions of users and the image of the airport and Malaga itself”.