Nile Rodgers announces exclusive Gibraltar show

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 18 Dec 2023 • 14:13

Nile Rodgers Photo: Flickr CC / NRKP3

Music icon Nile Rodgers will perform at the ESH Arena Gibraltar on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Gibraltar promoters Gibmedia and Word of Mouth and have announced.

Right now you can grab the best seats in the house for Nile Rodgers & CHIC’s exclusive Gibraltar show during the ticket pre-sale which starts today, Tuesday December 19 for a limited time-period only. For online ticket sales follow this link. The full ticket sale starts in January.

Ticket prices start at just £35 for reserved seating with a range of prices all the way up to £250 for the VIP package.

Nile Rodgers is a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee and a multiple Grammy Award winning songwriter, composer, producer, arranger, and guitarist. In 2023 he became the first creator to be awarded a Lifetime Achievement Grammy for his legacy in the same year as being awarded a Grammy for his new work with Beyoncé on the smash hit “Cuff It”.

As the Co-founder of CHIC, Nile pioneered a musical language that generated chart-topping hits like “Le Freak”, the biggest selling single in the history of Atlantic Records and sparked the advent of hip-hop with “Good Times” and “Rapper’s Delight”.

His work in The CHIC Organization, including “We Are Family” for Sister Sledge and “I’m Coming Out” for Diana Ross, and his productions for artists such as David Bowie (“Let’s Dance”), Madonna (“Like A Virgin”) and Duran Duran (“The Reflex”), have sold more than 500 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide.

In 2001 in the wake of 9/11 Nile co-founded the We Are Family Foundation (WAFF) at first to bring everyone together following the tragedy to start the healing process. It quickly evolved into an organisation dedicated to the vision of a global family by creating and supporting programs that promote cultural diversity while nurturing, mentoring, and amplifying the vision, talents and ideas of young people who are positively changing the world.