By Anna Ellis • Published: 19 Dec 2023 • 15:27

Crafted from 1000 Pieces Notre-Dame's Majestic Spire Anchors the Cathedral's Rebirth. Image: Mairie de Paris.

Against the iconic backdrop of the Parisian skyline, the spire of Notre Dame has quietly reasserted its place one year ahead of the cathedral’s much-anticipated reopening on December 8, 2024.

The world stood in awe in April 2019 as the spire of Notre Dame de Paris succumbed to flames, and its centuries-old framework, affectionately known as “The Forest,” faced destruction.

The arduous task of reconstruction started after two years dedicated to securing the building, conducting project studies, and preparing the site.

With the cathedral due to reopen on December 8, 2024, the spire has now found its perch atop the cathedral, a milestone in the restoration journey.

The solid oak frame of the spire, adorned with the golden crown and cross in homage to Viollet-le-Duc‘s original design, reaches skyward, soon to be crowned by the iconic rooster.

Anchored 30 metres above the ground this architectural marvel is made from approximately 1000 meticulously crafted pieces of wood. Crafted in a workshop in Lorraine, the arrow was assembled by skilled carpenters.

The installation of this soaring spire was no small feat.

A colossal 600-ton scaffolding, with 48 intricately linked levels, was erected for the task.

This ingenious construction enabled the assembly of the spire without impeding its grand ascent to a towering height of 96 metres.

As the city of Paris eagerly anticipates the cathedral’s grand reopening, the re-emergence of Notre Dame’s spire stands as a testament to the dedication of those committed to preserving the cultural and historical legacy.