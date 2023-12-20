Off-Duty Police Officer Arrests Man Filming Female Fitting Rooms

By John Ensor •
An off-duty police officer while out Christmas shopping with his family stepped in after hearing a woman’s cry for help and arrested a male suspect.
A report published on Wednesday, December 20, gave details of how an off-duty National Police officer, currently assigned to the Senate Special Police Station, apprehended a man for illicitly filming a woman in a shopping centre’s fitting room in Alcorcon, Madrid.
As the officer was looking around the shops, a woman’s panicked screams were heard above the noise of busy Christmas shoppers. ‘Please, he’s recording me,’ came from a clothing store’s female fitting room.
The officer, trained to respond to distress, hurried towards the commotion. Emerging from the fitting room was a visibly distraught woman, pointing at a man and crying, ‘That one, that one was filming me, that’s him! Please, he was filming me!’
According to the report: ‘The victim reported that she was changing clothes in the fitting room when she saw a hand appear above the wall holding a mobile phone, recording.
‘She attempted a struggle to get hold of the device, but she was unable to snatch it away, and at that moment she began to scream for help.’
The officer confronted a man near the changing rooms who looked suspiciously nervous. The man confessed to the crime upon questioning. He revealed the content on his mobile phone, confirming the victim’s allegations. It contained several photos and videos of similar subject matter.
Shockingly, the man admitted that this was not his first offence. Subsequently, the officer arrested him, and he was quickly taken to the police station.
In a world where privacy is increasingly valued, this incident raises significant concerns. The courage and quick thinking of an off-duty officer, who turned his family shopping trip into a rescue mission, brought a sense of justice to an otherwise disturbing situation.
His actions serve as a reminder of the constant vigilance needed to protect one’s individual privacy and dignity.
