Spain Reaches Energy Milestone

By John Ensor • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 12:01

Electricity generated through wind and solar power. Credit: Markopolo/Shutterstock.com

NEW figures show that Spain’s renewable energy is already making a huge impact in a sustainable future, by producing over half of its electrical power through renewable sources

In an unprecedented achievement, Spain has reached a significant landmark in its energy sector. The country has successfully generated more than half of its electricity using renewable energy sources.

In 2023, wind power solidified its position as a cornerstone of energy generation, contributing nearly 24 per cent to the total energy mix and reaching a remarkable output of almost 63,700 GWh.

A New Era Of Renewable Energy

On the renewable front, photovoltaics claimed the fourth spot, accounting for 14 per cent of the energy mix. Its production surpassed 37,000 GWh, marking a substantial 34 per cent increase from 2022.

Nuclear energy, although in second place with a 20 per cent share, and the combined cycle, ranking third with 17 per cent, both saw a dip in their output this year.

Meanwhile, hydraulic power, benefiting from increased rainfall, climbed to fifth place with 9.5 per cent of the mix, generating over 25,500 GWh – a significant rise compared to the drought-affected 2022.

A Greener Future

2023 is set to conclude as a landmark year for low CO2 emissions in electricity production. Projections indicate emissions falling below 32 million tCO2 equivalent, a reduction of over 28 per cent compared to 2022.

This progress means nearly 72 per cent of total power generation is now emission-free. The electricity system operator highlights this year as a record-breaker for renewables, with January being the most renewable month ever recorded at 13,542 GWh.

Notably, November witnessed renewables peaking at 59.6 per cent of the energy mix, with November 3rd reaching an all-time high of 73.5 per cent in daily renewable participation.

Record-Breaking Renewable Milestones

This year also saw other significant milestones: on November 11, emission-free electricity production hit 87.9 per cent; October 26 observed a wind generation peak of 53.8 per cent; and June 10 marked a photovoltaic production high of 22.4 per cent.

Under the updated National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan (PNIEC), the government aims to increase renewable electricity generation to 81 per cent by 2030, up from the previously set 74 per cent.

This ambition is driven by enhanced integration of clean energies, growth in self-consumption, and ‘green’ hydrogen. The plan targets a total installed power of 214 GW by the decade’s end, with wind and solar photovoltaic capacities expected to reach 62 GW and 76 GW, respectively.