Spanish Navy Monitors Russian Submarine

By John Ensor • Updated: 20 Dec 2023 • 15:18

Spanish navy frigate, Santa Maria. Credit: armadaesp/Instagram.com

Reports have emerged of a recent incident in the Mediterranean Sea revealed that a Russian submarine and its support ship were closely tracked by the Spanish Navy.

On December 15, the Spanish Navy frigate ‘Santa Maria’ embarked on a crucial mission in the Mediterranean Sea.

The Spanish vessel was tasked with overseeing the Russian submarine ‘Ufa’ and its accompanying logistics ship, both of Russian origin.

The ‘Santa Maria’ played a pivotal role in monitoring their movement through Spanish maritime zones. This operation was coordinated with NATO and allied maritime forces, underscoring its significance.

Strategic Maritime Surveillance

Since December 12, Spain has kept a vigilant eye on the Russian vessels which began with the patrol boat ‘Centinela’.

The escort duties were initially handed over to the Portuguese navy in international waters, marking a collaborative effort in maritime security. The ‘Santa María’ then took over the responsibility at the Atlantic Exclusive Economic Zone’s southern boundary, near the Guadiana.

Navy sources, in a statement, confirmed that the ‘Santa María’ concluded its surveillance once the Russian units exited Spanish waters. Such missions are a testament to Spain’s commitment to regional security and stability.

A Unified Command Structure

These operations fall under the scope of the Maritime Operational Command, an integral part of the Armed Forces’ operational structure.

Operating under the Chief of Defence Staff’s authority, this command plays a strategic role in planning and conducting surveillance operations across maritime areas under Spanish sovereignty and interest. With its base in Cartagena, the command is led by the Admiral of Maritime Action.

Presence, Surveillance, and Deterrence Operations are crucial for maintaining vigilance in sovereign spaces. They enable early threat detection and facilitate prompt responses to potential crises, highlighting the importance of these operations.

In the broader scope, the Land, Maritime, Aerospace, and Cyberspace Operational Commands form the backbone of Spain’s Permanent Command structure.

Approximately 3,000 Armed Forces members participate daily in such operations, under the vigilant supervision of the Operations Command.