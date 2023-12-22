Marbella adds more than 600 new holiday homes in six months

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 8:04

Holiday Homes Photo: Shutterstock

The municipality of Marbella remains the 4th in Spain with the highest number of holiday homes, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE). This increase brings it closer to Malaga, which took 3rd place.

Marbella has 6,540 registered holiday homes, which represents 6.52% of the total in the municipality. There are 37,184 vacancies in this type of accommodation on offer. These are official data that have just been published by INE and which were collected last August.

The 2 Spanish cities with the highest number of holiday homes, which stand out above the rest, are Madrid (14,133) and Barcelona (7,531). The 3rd position in this ranking, which was occupied by Marbella in August 2022, now goes to Malaga, where the increase continues to 6,550 (+298). Close behind in 4th place is Marbella (6,540), followed by Valencia (5,892) and Seville (5,432).

These are the only 6 municipalities in Spain with more than 5,000 registered tourist properties. In 8th place nationally is Mijas (3,979), where registered holiday apartments account for 6.41% of the total. Thus, the Costa del Sol and Malaga, with 39,041 tourist flats, is the leading Spanish province for tourist accommodation and Andalucia as a whole accounts for more than 20% of the total in Spain.