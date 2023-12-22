Marbella adds more than 600 new holiday homes in six months

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 8:04
Holiday Homes
Photo: Shutterstock
The municipality of Marbella remains the 4th in Spain with the highest number of holiday homes, according to data published by the National Statistics Institute (INE). This increase brings it closer to Malaga, which took 3rd place.
Marbella has 6,540 registered holiday homes, which represents 6.52% of the total in the municipality. There are 37,184 vacancies in this type of accommodation on offer. These are official data that have just been published by INE and which were collected last August.
The 2 Spanish cities with the highest number of holiday homes, which stand out above the rest, are Madrid (14,133) and Barcelona (7,531). The 3rd position in this ranking, which was occupied by Marbella in August 2022, now goes to Malaga, where the increase continues to 6,550 (+298). Close behind in 4th place is Marbella (6,540), followed by Valencia (5,892) and Seville (5,432).
These are the only 6 municipalities in Spain with more than 5,000 registered tourist properties. In 8th place nationally is Mijas (3,979), where registered holiday apartments account for 6.41% of the total. Thus, the Costa del Sol and Malaga, with 39,041 tourist flats, is the leading Spanish province for tourist accommodation and Andalucia as a whole accounts for more than 20% of the total in Spain.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Kevin was born in Scotland and worked in marketing, running his own businesses in UK, Italy and, for the last 8 years, here in Spain. He moved to the Costa del Sol in 2016 working initially in real estate. He has a passion for literature and particularly the English language which is how he got into writing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.