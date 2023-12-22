Mobile Phone Ban in Schools Implemented in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 22 Dec 2023 • 7:00

THE use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited, even during break and lunchtime, in schools across the Murcia region. This ban, extending from Junior School to high school and vocational training, is set to begin after the Christmas break.

Tech-Free Environment

While students can carry their phones in their backpacks, they must keep them switched off or in airplane mode. Phones cannot be accessed or used for personal or recreational purposes within school premises, except when required by teachers for specific educational tasks. This prohibition spans all levels of education except for non-regulated language schools, and other specialised institutions.

Consensus and Disagreements

This decision, announced unexpectedly by the Regional President Fernando López Miras, aims to address the concerns of parents and the educational community. However, it has sparked debates, shifts in opinions, and political disagreements with the central government.

The ban follows extensive consultations led by the Education Council with various stakeholders, including educational leaders, teachers, families, students, specialists in school coexistence, and law enforcement. Their consensus views echoed concerns that mobile phones disrupt learning environments and contribute to conflicts.

Previously, rules regarding mobile phone usage varied among schools. However, this move towards a unified approach is intended to strengthen the educational institutions’ authority and discipline.

