Axarquía Region Receives Funding to Boost Community Services

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 22:40

Image: Shutterstock/wutzkohphoto

IN a remarkable effort to bolster community services, the Diputación de Málaga has allocated €450,000 to two pivotal associations in Rincón de la Victoria, extending their services across numerous municipalities in La Axarquía. This funding serves as a catalyst for Amirax and Asalbez, reinforcing their initiatives within the third sector.

Strengthening Comprehensive Assistance Services

Amirax, established in 1992, caters to around 300 users and their families, offering guidance and support. Its diverse services include early childhood intervention, comprehensive care for children and adolescents, occupational centres for individuals with intellectual disabilities, special employment programs, and residences. The recent €210,000 grant from the provincial administration enables Amirax to finalise its comprehensive assistance centre.

Enhancing Alzheimer’s Support and Outreach

Simultaneously, Asalbez, founded in 2003, focuses on aiding those affected by Alzheimer’s disease, primarily seniors over 65, extending services even to individuals aged 50 and above.

The Diputación’s strategic investment of €240,000 empowers Asalbez to implement a cognitive decline prevention workshop benefiting 2,000 people. This substantial grant also facilitated the acquisition of a minibus, facilitating easier access for users from various Axarquía municipalities to Asalbez’s headquarters. Moreover, the Diputación’s additional aid of €180,000 and €30,000 respectively contributed to the refurbishment of Amirax’s facilities and continued support for the residence catering to severely affected individuals with intellectual disabilities.

For more Axarquía news click here