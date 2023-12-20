News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 20:05
Image: Shutterstock/Sussi Hj
Blood Drive
THE Town Hall of Almáchar encourages all who can to donate blood on Thursday, December 21 at the Centro de Arte y Desarrollo from 5.30 pm until 8.30 pm. Donate Blood, save a life.
THE Town Hall of Vélez-Málaga is hosting a Christmas concert on December 21 from 7 pm in the Museo Vélez-Málaga. The entrance is free but get there early as there is limited seating.
ANEDA’s art exhibition, inaugurated at Nerja‘s Municipal Exhibition Hall, showcases over 40 artists from Axarquía and beyond, aiming to promote regional art. The display features varied techniques, styles, and themes. Open until January 6, 2024, visitors can explore the showcase from 11 AM to 2 PM and 6 PM to 9:30 PM
THE Frigiliana Town Hall is hosting a variety of Christmas concerts on December 22 at 7 pm and at 9 pm at the Parque de Andalucía in Frigiliana. Join the flamenco group ‘Makuna Matata’ to kick off the festive season.
THE Town Hall of Frigiliana has organised a football camp for children from December 26 to 29 and January 2 until 5. There will be professional coaches and they will collaborate with CRV Nerja. Fruit and water will be provided for the kids also. Call 641037018 for more info.
TORRE DEL MAR is hosting a number of Christmas events for all the family until January 2 in the Plaza Juan Aguilar. Every day from 4.30 pm until 5.30 pm the attractions will have the sound turned off to help children with Autism join in the fun.
For more Axarquía news and events click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.