News In Brief: Axarquía

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 20 Dec 2023 • 20:05

Image: Shutterstock/Sussi Hj

Blood Drive

THE Town Hall of Almáchar encourages all who can to donate blood on Thursday, December 21 at the Centro de Arte y Desarrollo from 5.30 pm until 8.30 pm. Donate Blood, save a life.

Christmas Concert

THE Town Hall of Vélez-Málaga is hosting a Christmas concert on December 21 from 7 pm in the Museo Vélez-Málaga. The entrance is free but get there early as there is limited seating.

Art Exhibit

ANEDA’s art exhibition, inaugurated at Nerja‘s Municipal Exhibition Hall, showcases over 40 artists from Axarquía and beyond, aiming to promote regional art. The display features varied techniques, styles, and themes. Open until January 6, 2024, visitors can explore the showcase from 11 AM to 2 PM and 6 PM to 9:30 PM

Christmas Rhythm

THE Frigiliana Town Hall is hosting a variety of Christmas concerts on December 22 at 7 pm and at 9 pm at the Parque de Andalucía in Frigiliana. Join the flamenco group ‘Makuna Matata’ to kick off the festive season.

Football Camp

THE Town Hall of Frigiliana has organised a football camp for children from December 26 to 29 and January 2 until 5. There will be professional coaches and they will collaborate with CRV Nerja. Fruit and water will be provided for the kids also. Call 641037018 for more info.

Free Events

TORRE DEL MAR is hosting a number of Christmas events for all the family until January 2 in the Plaza Juan Aguilar. Every day from 4.30 pm until 5.30 pm the attractions will have the sound turned off to help children with Autism join in the fun.

