By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 23 Dec 2023 • 8:47

Drag Gala Photo: Torremolinos Town Hall

The Councillor for Equality, Francisco García, has announced that on Saturday, February 17, 2024 the Torremolinos Drag Gala will take place, organised in collaboration with the Torremolinos Gay Traders Association.

“The Drag Gala will be the first LGTBI event of the 2024 season. It will take place on February 17 in the Municipal Auditorium. From the Town Hall we continue to collaborate in all events in our municipality, always in favour of diversity, and with the help of ACOGAT”, announced Francisco García.

The Torremolinos Drag Gala is a festival of fantasy, where the choreographies of the participating Drags with music, lighting and costumes, make it a show that each year attracts many people, not only from the municipality but from many other localities that have it as an essential appointment when February approaches.

The first 3 editions were held in the Plaza de la Nogalera and later, given the success and following it was acquiring, it began to be held in the Auditorio Municipal Príncipe de Asturias, which has a large stage, ideal acoustics and a very large capacity designed to host events of this magnitude.