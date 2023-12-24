News In Brief: Costa Cálida

By Catherine McGeer •
THE Pre New Year party returns to Cartagena’s Plaza del Rey on December 30 at 10 PM. The radio station LOS40 Spain, DJ David Álvarez, and host Nazaret Navarro will headline. A street band will kick-start festivities followed by more music and dancing. It will be a night filled with surprises!
OVER 3000 toys were collected for distribution this Christmas during the Cartagena Town Hall Toy Drive. Through the solidarity campaign ‘Juguetea,’ they’ve ensured 1500 children in Cartagena received gifts this festive season. The generosity amassed diverse toys, spreading joy and warmth among the community, embodying the true spirit of giving.
A complimentary bus service between Mazarrón and Puerto de Mazarrón has been organised to facilitate seamless travel during New Year’s Eve celebrations. Departure details are as follows: 23:30 & 00:00: Departures from the Puerto Bus Station and 05:00: Departure from Mazarrón, Stop near Sports Pavilion La Aceña.
EXPERIENCE the enchantment of ‘Scara: Tribute to the Lion King 2’ on December 28 at 6.30 pm in the Municipal Marquee beside La Aceña Sports Pavilion in Mazarrón! Witness the magic of this remarkable tribute, bringing the beloved tale of the Lion King to life.
GET ready to bid farewell to the year with an unforgettable night! This December 30 at 10 pm, the Municipal Marquee alongside La Aceña Sports Pavilion in Mazarrón sets the stage for the ‘Concierto In Vivo’ a tribute to Il Divo.
DIVE into the New Year with a Splash for a Cause! Join Age Concern’s New Year’s Day-sponsored swim at Bahia Beach in Mazarrón and kickstart 2024 in a meaningful way. Raise funds for a great cause! Comment on their post on Facebook for your sponsor form via email or get printed copies at their Social Centre.
