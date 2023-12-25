King Felipe VI’s Christmas Address

By John Ensor •
In his Christmas address, King Felipe VI conveyed the message that unity remains a pivotal element in tackling future challenges.
Delivered on Sunday, December 24, the King’s address came at a time marked by intense political discord, highlighted by the Government’s agreements with separatist parties, the consideration of an amnesty law, and the ongoing conflict between state powers.
These tensions were further aggravated by criticisms from Junts and ERC towards judges and prosecutors and the formation of investigation committees into alleged lawfare cases.
King Felipe VI’s emphasis on unity is a timely reminder of the collective effort required to navigate future obstacles. His words serve as a call to action for a nation in search of direction and stability amidst trying times.
