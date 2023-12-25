King Felipe VI’s Christmas Address

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Dec 2023 • 7:55

King Felipe's Christmas Speech. Credit: Casa Real/X

In his Christmas address, King Felipe VI conveyed the message that unity remains a pivotal element in tackling future challenges.

Delivered on Sunday, December 24, the King’s address came at a time marked by intense political discord, highlighted by the Government’s agreements with separatist parties, the consideration of an amnesty law, and the ongoing conflict between state powers.

These tensions were further aggravated by criticisms from Junts and ERC towards judges and prosecutors and the formation of investigation committees into alleged lawfare cases.

The Key Highlights Of The Address

‘The economic and social difficulties that affect the daily life of many Spaniards are a concern for everyone, in relation to employment, health, the quality of education (…) also with the unacceptable violence against women or, in general, the case of young people, with access to housing.’

‘Our Constitution has turned 45 years old. During those years of democratic life, the Constitution, which the Princess of Asturias swore on October 31, has been present in our lives. And it is the best example of union and coexistence between Spaniards.’

‘Democracy requires basic and broad consensus on the principles that we have shared and that have united us for several generations.’

‘The Constitution has been the greatest political success in our recent history and was the culmination of a process that deserved extraordinary admiration and international recognition.’

‘Thanks to the Constitution we managed to overcome the division, which has been the cause of many errors in our history. Preventing the germ of discord from ever establishing itself among us is a moral duty.’

‘Without respect for the Constitution there is no democracy or coexistence possible; there are no freedoms, but imposition; There is no law, but arbitrariness. Outside the Constitution there is no Spain in peace and freedom.’

‘Unity will also be the key for us to successfully face the serious and complex future challenges that Spain faces today.’

‘All State institutions must have the duty to conduct themselves with the greatest responsibility. We must respect other institutions in the exercise of their own powers and mutually contribute to their strengthening and prestige.’

We should become aware of the great country we have, in order to feel it more and take care of it together.’

‘Spain will continue forward. With determination, with hope, we will do it together, aware of our historical and current reality, of our truth as a Nation. The Crown will always be on that path.’

A Call for Solidarity

King Felipe VI’s emphasis on unity is a timely reminder of the collective effort required to navigate future obstacles. His words serve as a call to action for a nation in search of direction and stability amidst trying times.