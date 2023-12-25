Spain’s Top Ten Cathedral Marvels

By John Ensor • Published: 25 Dec 2023 • 8:56

Sagrada Familia, Barcelona. Credit: Catarina Belova/Shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered which Spanish cathedrals are the most admired?

Spain boasts 88 cathedrals and 131 basilicas, each a testament to its rich architectural and spiritual heritage. Many of these awe-inspiring structures are UNESCO World Heritage Sites, beckoning travellers and history buffs alike.

Musement, a leisure and cultural activity booking platform, sought to uncover the most popular cathedrals in Spain. They analysed Google reviews of over 200 places of worship nationwide, culminating in a compelling top ten list.

Gaudi’s Masterpiece: Sagrada Familia

At the top is Barcelona’s recently finished Sagrada Familia, an iconic basilica and symbol of the city. Designed by Antonio Gaudi, it’s famed for its nature-inspired columns and vibrant stained glass, offering breathtaking views of Barcelona.

Galician Jewel: Santiago De Compostela Cathedral

In second place is the Santiago de Compostela Cathedral, a jewel of Romanesque art and the culmination of the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage, said to be the burial place of Saint James, one of Jesus’ 12 disciples. Noteworthy are the Portico of Glory and the Holy Door, as well as the Botafumeiro, a massive incense burner.

Gothic Quarter Gem: Barcelona Cathedral

Third is the Barcelona Cathedral, a National Historical-Artistic Monument, located in the Gothic quarter. Finished in the 15th century, it houses Gothic altarpieces and works by artists like Gabriel Alemany and Bartolome Bermejo.

World’s Largest Gothic Cathedral: Sevilla

Sevilla Cathedral, a UNESCO site, ranks fourth. At 104 meters high, it is known as the world’s largest Gothic cathedral. Thanks to works by Murillo, Zurbarn and Goya , it is also considered one of the best art galleries in Spain.

Mediterranean Gothic Splendour: Mallorca Cathedral

Fifth is Mallorca Cathedral, in the old town of Palma de Mallorca, it is renowned for its tall central nave and the unique light show from its rose windows on February 2 and November 11.

Sanctuary in the Rocks: Montserrat Basilica

Sixth, the Montserrat Basilica, sits in the Montserrat natural park, home to the revered Virgin of Montserrat, one of the most famous Black Madonna statues in the world.

Baroque Beauty: Our Lady of Pilar

Seventh is Zaragoza’s Basilica of Our Lady of Pilar, a Baroque masterpiece. From an artistic point of view, it is worth highlighting the two large frescoes painted by Goya in the domes of the Coreto and the Regina Martyrum, and the 360-degree views of Zaragotha.

Catalan Gothic Icon: Santa Maria del Mar

Eighth, Santa Maria del Mar in Barcelona, was known as the temple of shipowners and merchants it stands as a prime example of Catalan Gothic architecture.

French Gothic Marvel: Leon Cathedral

Ninth, the Leon Cathedral, or ‘Pulchra leonina’, built in the French Gothic style is famous for its extensive stained glass collection and was the first National Monument declared in Spain.

UNESCO World Heritage: Burgos Cathedral

Tenth, the Burgos Cathedral, declared a UNESCO site in 1984, is noted for its French Gothic style and iconic towers, inspired by the cathedrals of Paris and Reims.