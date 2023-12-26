Malaga’s Guilty Pleasures

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 13:57

Ad campaign Photo: Malaga City Council

“I FELT guilty of your best moments” is the message in the new advertising campaign which Malaga City Council will launch in 2024.

The aim is to attract international tourists, especially Americans, Asians and people from the Middle East; travellers with greater purchasing power, interested in local culture and tradition and who, in addition, tend to enjoy a longer average stay.

Councillor for Tourism at Malaga City Council, Jacobo Florido, noted that North America is already almost the 3rd largest outbound market in Malaga province, which has been greatly strengthened with the direct flight connection of United Airlines that was reintroduced this summer.

The campaign was conceived in the midst of the recovery of the tourism sector after the Covid-19 pandemic and has been developed over the last 2 years, requiring 26 days of filming in 60 locations, including luxury hotels such as the Gran Miramar, the capital’s Michelin starred restaurants and monuments such as the Alcazaba and the Cathedral.

As for the message, a city that feels “guilty” of exceeding the expectations of those who visit it, the creative director of the Beon Advertising agency, Enrique Arjona, explained that they were looking for a “groundbreaking” concept, the positive guilt of a city “that has absolutely everything”. You can check out the campaign at this website