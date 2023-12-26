By Anna Ellis • Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:03

Mubag Enriches Collection: Alicante's Gravina Fine Arts Museum Grows. Image: Tendencias del Mercado del Arte / Facebook

The Gravina Fine Arts Museum (Mubag) in Alicante concludes the year 2023 with close to 3,000 works in its collection.

Over the past three years, the museum, under the direction of Jorge Soler, has experienced an increase in its collection, thanks to various donations from families and individuals.

These donations, totalling around three hundred new works, span from the 17th century to the present and include a variety of pieces by Alicante artists.

The donations have enriched the museum’s holdings, with notable contributions from artists like Emilio Varela, María Chana, Javier Lorenzo, Elena Aguilera, and others.

This initiative has turned Mubag into a trusted destination for individuals looking to entrust their artworks to a secure institution.

Alicante’s Councillor for Culture, Juan de Dios Navarro, expresses his pride and satisfaction that Mubag has become a reference and a trusted destination for individuals to donate artworks with love and generosity.

He anticipates that in June 2024, a large exhibition will be organised to showcase a portion of the donated pieces, celebrating the cultural wealth and contributions of various artists and donors.