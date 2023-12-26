Spring weather for Christmas Day

By Kevin Fraser Park •
Published: 26 Dec 2023 • 14:19
Spring weather
Photo: Flickr CC / slgckgc
Malaga province welcomed Christmas Day with temperatures more typical of spring than of the end of December.
The Costa del Sol recorded highs of around 20 degrees Celsius on Monday, while Coín was the Andalucian town with the highest temperatures, approaching 22 degrees.
The good weather also encouraged many locals to enjoy the beach and promenades. The hotel and catering trade also experienced a day of maximum activity, serving the locals and visitors who have chosen the Costa del Sol to celebrate these festive days.
According to data from the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) this December 25 it was over 20 degrees in Manilva, with 20.2, while in Malaga city, the highs ranged between 17 and 19 degrees, temperatures similar to those recorded on the Costa del Sol.
Looking forward to the New Year, the skies will be cloudy, with intervals of low clouds or morning mist in the western half and the Mediterranean coast, with possible fog and lower temperatures.
