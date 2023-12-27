Spain’s Most Enchanting Christmas Getaway Unveiled

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 15:44

Nerja shines in all seasons Image: Nerja Town Hall

THIS Christmas, the quest for the most enchanting destination for the Christmas holidays in Spain intensifies. Among the contenders, two towns in Málaga—Ronda and Nerja—have emerged as fierce competitors in Viajestic’s annual search for Spain’s most beautiful Christmas getaway.

Ronda: A Historical Marvel & Culinary Haven during Christmas

Ronda with an array of historical marvels and culinary delights that flourish during the festive season attracts many tourists. However, it’s Nerja that surprises many as a winter wonderland, often overshadowed as many view it as a summer destination. Yet, during Christmas, this coastal town transforms into a cozy retreat, exuding warmth and festive cheer.

Exploring Andalucia’s Christmas Charms Beyond Ronda and Nerja

While the spotlight shines on these two towns, other Andalucian contenders add their charm to the mix. From Lucena to the scenic beauty of Grazalema, each town offers a unique experience.

Whether it’s the splendid lights of Málaga city or the hidden treasures of Nerja, Southern Spain beckons travellers seeking a magical holiday escape with a multitude of year-round destinations.

For more Axarquía news click here