Spain’s Most Enchanting Christmas Getaway Unveiled

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 27 Dec 2023 • 15:44
Nerja shines in all seasons
Image: Nerja Town Hall
THIS Christmas, the quest for the most enchanting destination for the Christmas holidays in Spain intensifies. Among the contenders, two towns in Málaga—Ronda and Nerja—have emerged as fierce competitors in Viajestic’s annual search for Spain’s most beautiful Christmas getaway.
Ronda with an array of historical marvels and culinary delights that flourish during the festive season attracts many tourists. However, it’s Nerja that surprises many as a winter wonderland, often overshadowed as many view it as a summer destination. Yet, during Christmas, this coastal town transforms into a cozy retreat, exuding warmth and festive cheer.
While the spotlight shines on these two towns, other Andalucian contenders add their charm to the mix. From Lucena to the scenic beauty of Grazalema, each town offers a unique experience.
Whether it’s the splendid lights of Málaga city or the hidden treasures of Nerja, Southern Spain beckons travellers seeking a magical holiday escape with a multitude of year-round destinations.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
