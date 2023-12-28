Galicia’s Unique Cowpat Lottery

By John Ensor •
Have you ever heard of a lottery where cow dung determines the winner? In the Galician council of A Mezquita, this peculiar event is a reality.
With most of Spain focused on the El Gordo lottery draw recently, Galicia once again demonstrated its unique sense of humour by holding a lottery with a difference.
Organized by the Ourense council, this unique raffle took place again this year, drawing crowds and sparking interest. Participants eagerly anticipate this annual event, much like the excitement surrounding the Extraordinary Christmas Lottery Draw.
With This year’s edition marked the fifth edition of this unusual contest, aimed at promoting local businesses. Rafael Perez, the town’s mayor, described the event as ‘a different and attractive raffle’, which has certainly lived up to its expectations by generating significant buzz.
The process is simple yet highly unusual. The organisers marl out a grid on a large flat area of ground in which numbered and lettered rectangles are drawn.
Cows are then released into the area, and the lucky €1,000 winner is determined by which rectangle a cow decides to deliver its cowpat upon.
In this year’s draw, the prize was awarded to the rectangle marked with the number 103 and the letter C. Famous cows like Macarena and Paradela have previously participated, and this year, a calf named Ayuso made its debut, promptly delivering the ‘jackpot’.
Raffle tickets are distributed free of charge by local businesses, including shops, restaurants, taxis, and supermarkets. The success of the event has been so overwhelming that the organizers are considering doubling the prize money to €2,000 for the 2024 edition.
