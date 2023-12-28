Nerja Council Allocates €600,000 for Urgent Maro Water Crisis Solution

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 18:28
Image: Shutterstock/Another77
THE Nerja Town Council has undertaken urgent measures to ensure a water supply to Maro residents by investing €600,000 to connect Nerja’s water network to Maro via a new pipeline.
Following the detection of elevated levels of natural radioactivity in Maro’s water supply during routine testing, rendering it unsuitable for consumption, the Nerja Town Council swiftly allocated approximately €600,000 for constructing a new pipeline to deliver potable water to Maro. This pipeline, running parallel to national road N-340, aims to resolve the issue promptly.
Although initial phases to link Nerja‘s water supply to Maro had commenced earlier, the recent water quality crisis prompted an expedited response by declaring a state of emergency for subsequent construction phases.
The ongoing work, coinciding with the current bicycle lane construction, aims to provide potable water from Nerja to Maro within a reasonably short timeframe, although an exact estimate remains uncertain.
Acknowledging the water shortage, the Council highlights the temporary provision of 5-liter water containers per person daily by Aguas de Narixa through a multipurpose centre.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
