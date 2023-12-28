Nerja Council Allocates €600,000 for Urgent Maro Water Crisis Solution

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 18:28

THE Nerja Town Council has undertaken urgent measures to ensure a water supply to Maro residents by investing €600,000 to connect Nerja’s water network to Maro via a new pipeline.

Nerja’s Immediate Response

Following the detection of elevated levels of natural radioactivity in Maro’s water supply during routine testing, rendering it unsuitable for consumption, the Nerja Town Council swiftly allocated approximately €600,000 for constructing a new pipeline to deliver potable water to Maro. This pipeline, running parallel to national road N-340, aims to resolve the issue promptly.

State of Emergency Declared

Although initial phases to link Nerja‘s water supply to Maro had commenced earlier, the recent water quality crisis prompted an expedited response by declaring a state of emergency for subsequent construction phases.

Timeline for Water Delivery

The ongoing work, coinciding with the current bicycle lane construction, aims to provide potable water from Nerja to Maro within a reasonably short timeframe, although an exact estimate remains uncertain.

Acknowledging the water shortage, the Council highlights the temporary provision of 5-liter water containers per person daily by Aguas de Narixa through a multipurpose centre.

