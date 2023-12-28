Nerja’s Christmas Park Delights Visitors

By Catherine McGeer •
A Magical Kick-off to the Holiday Season in Nerja
Image: Nerja Town Hall
THE recent inauguration of the Christmas Park and Market at Plaza de España in Nerja was a wonderful celebration, ushering in the festive season with an array of activities. It kicked off at 6 PM on December 22 with a magical artificial snowfall set on the wintry scene, accompanied by a performance by the Alboreá Dance Group.
Following at 6:30 PM, the Narixa Choir took centre stage singing Christmas carols fostering a sense of holiday spirit. The highlight of the evening came at 8 PM with Cynthia Martín’s spectacular Zambombá flamenco performance.
In addition to the scheduled performances, the market offered a wide array of stalls showcasing crafts, Christmas goods, and culinary delights, providing visitors with a complete festive experience.
The event’s festive atmosphere shared joy, and Christmas music created an unforgettable occasion, marking the beginning of the holiday season at Plaza de España. With the opening of this wonderful festive space, Plaza de España becomes the ideal destination to enjoy the Christmas magic throughout the season, offering entertainment and experiences for all ages until after the celebration of the Three Kings.
