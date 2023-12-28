Rincón de la Victoria Extends Nightly Water Cut-Off Due to Drought Crisis

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 28 Dec 2023 • 14:14

Image: Shutterstock/nikkytok

IN response to persistent dry weather, exceptional drought conditions, and excessive water consumption in Rincón de la Victoria has decided to extend the nightly water cut-off period by two hours. This initiative aims to counterbalance the lack of rainfall and escalating water demand within the area. The revised schedule will be effective only on specific days going forward.

Hidralia’s Decision and Town Council Meeting

Hidralia, the water supply concessionaire, announced this decision following a recent meeting with the Town Council. Despite the restrictions implemented in late November to maintain a minimum volume in the supply reservoirs, necessary levels haven’t been restored. The situation remains critical, with continued depletion observed in the regulating reservoir.

To prevent further exacerbation of this situation, prioritising uninterrupted daytime supply to residents, these necessary and obligatory measures are being enforced. Despite prior measures and nightly cuts, the reduction in supply has only reached 17.83 per cent.

Mayor Salado Urges Responsible Water Usage

Mayor Francisco Salado (PP) emphasised the severity of the circumstances, urging residents to acknowledge the critical water shortage. He stressed, ‘We must comprehend the grave water scarcity. We need everyone’s effort to avoid the misuse of potable water. It’s crucial to realize that there is simply not enough water.’

Acknowledging the upcoming holidays, Mayor Salado assured that there would be no water cuts on New Year’s Eve, considering the special nature of these days and increased household occupancy.

Continued Water-Saving Measures Implemented

Rincón de la Victoria has implemented various water-saving measures since June, including bans on using potable water for irrigation, filling pools, shutting off showers and foot showers along the coast, discontinuing municipal fountain operation, and prohibiting public and private garden irrigation or vehicle cleaning.

