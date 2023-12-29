Santa Claus Surprise Spreads Festive Cheer in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 12:12
Santa Claus spreads cheer through Nerja's streets
Image: Nerja Town Hall
NERJA was graced with a special visit from none other than Santa Claus, as he led a cheerful parade through the streets. Accompanied by the Nerja Music Band, elves, and a host of beloved Disney characters, Santa spread joy along the route. The parade finished in the Christmas Park at Plaza de España, where eager children had the chance to greet him and hand over their wish-list letters.
Before embarking on his journey through the town, Santa Claus was warmly welcomed at the Town Hall by Nerja‘s Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, the councilwoman for Popular Traditions, Elena Gálvez, and the Finance delegate, Angela Díaz.
Mayor José Alberto Armijo expressed gratitude to Santa Claus for choosing Nerja as part of his holiday itinerary and presented him with a commemorative plaque in appreciation. The joyous event brought smiles to faces young and old alike, marking a festive highlight in Nerja’s holiday celebrations.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
