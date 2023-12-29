Santa Claus Surprise Spreads Festive Cheer in Nerja

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 29 Dec 2023 • 12:12

Santa Claus spreads cheer through Nerja's streets Image: Nerja Town Hall

NERJA was graced with a special visit from none other than Santa Claus, as he led a cheerful parade through the streets. Accompanied by the Nerja Music Band, elves, and a host of beloved Disney characters, Santa spread joy along the route. The parade finished in the Christmas Park at Plaza de España, where eager children had the chance to greet him and hand over their wish-list letters.

Heartwarming Welcome at Nerja’s Town Hall

Before embarking on his journey through the town, Santa Claus was warmly welcomed at the Town Hall by Nerja‘s Mayor, José Alberto Armijo, the councilwoman for Popular Traditions, Elena Gálvez, and the Finance delegate, Angela Díaz.

Mayor’s Gratitude and Commemoration

Mayor José Alberto Armijo expressed gratitude to Santa Claus for choosing Nerja as part of his holiday itinerary and presented him with a commemorative plaque in appreciation. The joyous event brought smiles to faces young and old alike, marking a festive highlight in Nerja’s holiday celebrations.

