Trending:

Nerja Council Recognised for Outstanding Social Services Investment

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 31 Dec 2023 • 15:50

Image: Nerja Town Hall

NERJA, has achieved exceptional recognition in social welfare and investment, standing out as the only municipality in the region to attain an ‘excellent’ rating for both categories in the 2022 Liquidated Budget released by the Ministry of Finance and Public Function.

Municipal Investment Achievement

Among 404 municipalities in Spain with over 20,000 inhabitants, Nerja ranks second nationwide for its outstanding performance in Social Services, a distinction granted by the State Association of Social Services Directors and Managers. Only 37 municipalities, comprising a mere 9.16 per cent, achieved the esteemed ‘Social Excellence’ level, witnessing a decline from the previous year due to increased social spending criteria.

Nerja’s Unprecedented Increased Investment

Nerja‘s remarkable achievement lies in its unprecedented 211 per cent increase in social investment compared to prior terms, a feat accomplished by only six municipalities countrywide. This accolade reflects a committed effort toward enhancing societal welfare, setting a new benchmark for effective social spending in Spain.

Study Insights and Details

Andalucia leads with 16 municipalities meeting the investment benchmark, underscoring the impact of local dependency support services. Other regions also made notable contributions, marking a milestone in Spain’s social welfare landscape.

For more Axarquía news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading