Costa del Sol: News in Brief

Scooters banned
Benalmadena Town Hall has confirmed that the free public transport service for registered residents is guaranteed to continue during 2024. This is in addition to free public transport throughout Spain that president, Pedro Sánchez, has promised for minors, young people and the unemployed.
THE government is considering eliminating public holidays such as December 6, the day of the Constitution, and December 8, the day of the Immaculate Conception, in 2024. The Ministry of Economy and Labour considers it an “opportune” measure to get rid of these holidays as they are not necessary in the Spanish calendar.
A PURSE that was found on the floor of a supermarket in Estepona with €13,000 inside was handed over to the police. It was found by an employee of the supermarket who quickly brought it to the attention of a manager who handed it in to the police.
FROM January 1 electric scooters have been banned from all public transport in order to prioritise passenger safety. In addition, as of January 21, only certified electric scooters can be sold although anyone with an existing scooter can continue to use it until 2027.
A MAN died after being hit by a car on the A-7 as it passes near to Marbella at kilometre 1038 – the Costa del Sol Hospital – in the direction of Malaga. Emergency services, the Guardia Civil and road maintenance personnel attended the scene but were unable to save the man’s life.
IVA (Spain’s sales tax) on electricity bills, which had been reduced to 5% in response to the energy and cost of living crisis following the war in Ukraine, will rise to 10% in 2024 and will remain at this level all year. Pre-crisis IVA on energy bills was 21%.
