Police and firefighters ATTACKED WITH FIREWORKS in the Netherlands

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 01 Jan 2024 • 19:57

Shocking attacks in the Netherlands Credit: Shutterstock/1442078591

IN shocking news, numerous reports have emerged from the Netherlands today regarding emergency service workers being assaulted with fireworks.

The responders, who were assisting in an array of incidents across the Netherlands on December 31, were repeatedly assaulted during the New Year’s Eve period, leaving many of them seriously injured and needing hospital treatment.

Unfortunately, these incidents were reported from all over the Netherlands, in Amsterdam, Rotterdam, The Hague, in addition to smaller cities as well. Following the attacks, the police unions have called for immediate action to end to violence targeting emergency workers.

“Several dozen police officers were injured during New Year’s Eve responses”, stated the authorities in the Netherlands on the basis of provisional figures compiled on Monday morning. “They were attacked with heavy and often illegal fireworks, and several officers suffered hearing damage, it is completely unacceptable.” The Netherlands police have estimated that at least 200 arrests were made during New Year’s Eve.

13 young people in Zaandam were arrested for throwing fireworks at the police, and riot units responding to multiple areas in Amsterdam were met with citizens throwing rocks and fireworks at them. Another police force in Alphen aan den Rijn were pelted with powerful fireworks, with a total of 11 officers needing treatment for injuries. Firefighters were also attacked with fireworks while trying to extinguish a car fire in Hedel, up until the point that riot police had to intervene. Police in Delft, Griekstraat and Bedum all reported similar treatment.

Following this shameful show of violence and a total lack of respect or appreciation for emergency service workers, the police unions now demand a meeting to consider how violence against them can be stopped around the turn of the New Year. “There were incidents again this year, and quite serious incidents. We have to start thinking now about how to deal with this and not wait until the end of this year” said Ramon Meijerink, a board member of the ACP police union.