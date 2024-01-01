Record visitors for Picasso Museum in 2023

By Jennifer Popplewell •
THE Museo Picasso Malaga has seen a record number of visitors walk through its doors during the year 2023.
2023 saw the 50th anniversary of Picasso’s death, and the museum marked this event by advertising a special exposition in honour of the Malaga born artist’s passing.
The record number of visitors was a massive 779,279 people that came to the museum, around 8 per cent more than in 2019, which was the best year to date in the 20 years that the attraction has been open. It is also 21 per cent more visitors than the year prior, 2022.
The museum made their proud announcement last week on Friday December 29, and another piece of exciting news was to follow. It was then publicised that artist Miguel Lopez-Remiro will be the new director of the Picasso Museum in 2024. Miguel is originally from Pamplona and is aged 46 years old. He has previously worked as deputy curatorial director of the Guggenheim Bilbao and director of the University of Navarra Museum.
It looks like even more great things are in store for this cultural landmark in the south of Spain.
