Spanish Travel Trends For 2024

By John Ensor • Published: 03 Jan 2024 • 9:56

Senior couple on holiday. Credit: Darren Baker/shutterstock.com

Have you ever wondered how travel preferences evolve over time? Reports suggest that in 2024 Spanish travel trends are set to take a surprising turn.

A recent study by Marriott Bonvoy, in collaboration with The Future Laboratory, sheds light on Spanish travel habits for the coming years.

Analysing travel plans of 14,000 European and Middle Eastern travellers, the report reveals a notable shift towards increased spending and sustainability in travel choices.

Sustainable Spending And Slow Tourism

Spaniards are expected to boost their travel budgets while placing a greater emphasis on sustainable practices. The temperature surge across parts of Europe could influence holiday timings and destinations.

The study also highlights the rising use of artificial intelligence in vacation planning, with 26 per cent of people already utilising it. ‘Substitute’ destinations, offering similar experiences to traditional holiday spots but at a closer, more affordable range, are also gaining traction.

A key trend is ‘slow tourism’, which focuses on deep connections with local cultures, digital disconnection, and minimizing environmental impacts.

Diverse Travel Preferences

Skyscanner’s 2024 travel trends report, blending search data and consumer surveys, points to cultural experiences as a primary focus for travellers. Budget-conscious food enthusiasts and fans travelling to see their favourite artists are part of this trend.

Despite economic considerations, the ‘Anywhere’ search tool emerged as a top destination choice in 2023, indicating a preference for cost-effective, luxurious experiences.

Spanish travellers, specifically, are looking to increase their travel spend by 43 per cent in 2024 compared to 2023. Twenty-eight per cent book destinations just for specific restaurants.

Asia and Portugal: Preferred Destinations

Search engine Kayak notes a surge in Spanish interest in Asian destinations and luxury travel, with a 14 per cent increase in searches for first and business class flights.

Portugal, too, has become a hot destination, with two of its cities making the list of top ten trendy destinations for 2024. Solo travel is on the rise, and Spaniards are planning their vacations well in advance.

CESAE Business & Tourism School adds that Spain remains a top choice for international tourists. The pandemic has shifted the tourism business model towards direct marketing by hotels.

Eco-sustainability, the evolution of MICE tourism, and the increasing use of artificial intelligence in the sector are key trends.

Varied Traveller Demographics

The Blueroom Project’s analysis on the ‘Perception of the evolution of outbound tourism demand in Spain’ shows a significant increase in travel demand in 2023, expected to continue into 2024.

Andalucia and Portugal are top destinations, with couples, families, and seniors forming the main traveller demographics. Cultural and natural attractions are primary motivators for choosing a vacation spot.

Cruises: A Rising Trend

CLIA Spain predicts a continued rise in cruise travel, driven by pent-up demand and new ships. The Canary Islands are expected to experience an exceptional year in terms of cruise passenger arrivals.

In 2024, Spanish travel trends are clearly shifting towards more sustainable, experiential, and varied travel experiences, reflecting a deepening engagement with the world and a growing desire for unique, immersive vacations.