By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 16:17

From Extinct to Endangered: Scimitar Oryx Makes Comeback Thanks to Río Safari Elche. Image: Río Safari Elche.

In a remarkable turnaround, the Scimitar Oryx, once thought to be extinct in the wild in 2000, has experienced a positive shift in its status from “extinct” to “endangered.”

This encouraging change is largely attributed to dedicated conservation initiatives, particularly those implemented at Río Safari Elche.

At Río Safari Elche, thirteen Scimitar Oryx specimens are actively participating in reproductive efforts.

In the past five years alone, the park has joyously welcomed the arrival of eight calves from this African bovid species.

A noteworthy development occurred at Cop28 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where a resolution was passed, recognising the precarious state of the Scimitar Oryx.

This marks a significant step forward and lays the foundation for more robust conservation mechanisms, particularly in captivity.

The ongoing commitment of Río Safari and the upcoming conservation programme is crucial for the protection of the Scimitar Oryx.

This reclassification emphasises the vital role of zoos as key centres for conserving endangered species.

AIZA, the Iberian Association of Zoos and Aquariums, of which Río Safari Elche is an active member, underscores that this positive change is a testament to global conservation efforts.

The transformation signifies a collective success and reinforces the importance of sustained endeavours to safeguard and revitalise endangered species worldwide.