By Anna Ellis • Published: 05 Jan 2024 • 15:52

Javea Implements Measures to Restrict Caravan Parking in Montañar Area. Image: Ajuntament de Xàbia.

Caravans and motorhomes will no longer be allowed to park in the Montañar area of Javea (Xàbia).

Newly installed gates with a height limit prevent these vehicles from accessing the car park along the first line of the sea.

The installation of these “anti-caravan” gates, along with the placement of curbs at the road’s edge, began a few weeks ago.

The gates have been set up in the two car parks located at both ends of the First Montañar, one at the river mouth and the other next to the Parador.

The Xàbia City Council initiated this measure in response to complaints from residents.

For several months, both car parks had been utilised for parking and, at times, camping by recreational vehicles.

The City Council’s Services Department has installed wooden structures with a height limit of 2.10 meters, allowing passenger cars to access the parking area but restricting entry to taller vehicles.

This aims to address the concerns of local residents who have repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with caravans occupying the first line, despite regulations prohibiting the parking of such vehicles in the area.